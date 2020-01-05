Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $82.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $142,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Monro by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Monro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Monro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $79.11. 324,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,433. Monro has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

