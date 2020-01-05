Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 34.7% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $962.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00727352 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001976 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,742,180 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

