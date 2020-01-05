Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 540,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 338,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 256,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 275,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $395.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

