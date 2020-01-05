Mirai (MRI) 1-Day Volume Hits $271.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,318.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Crex24. In the last week, Mirai has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00476037 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001345 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

