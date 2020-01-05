Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $464,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 75.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 451,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,544. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $298.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.67.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

