Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Middleby by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Middleby by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. 681,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,763. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.