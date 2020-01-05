Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.57.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.
In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. 681,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,763. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Middleby
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.
