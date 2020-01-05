MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $158.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.95.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

