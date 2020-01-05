MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,262,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,427 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

MGP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 1,023,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

