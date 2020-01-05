Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities cut Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Methanex stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Methanex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Methanex by 1,446.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 106,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Methanex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 836,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

