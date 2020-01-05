Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.27 ($120.08).

FRA MRK opened at €107.25 ($124.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €105.27 and its 200-day moving average is €100.09. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

