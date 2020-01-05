Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.27 ($120.08).

FRA MRK opened at €107.25 ($124.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €105.27 and its 200-day moving average is €100.09. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.