Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.56. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

