Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.