MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.96.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

