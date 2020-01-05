Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Cap of $5.47 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $248,547.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00591365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010724 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 631,976,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,828,370 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.