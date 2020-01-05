Maker Hits One Day Volume of $4.09 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $444.52 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $444.52 or 0.05925940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029103 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, CoinMex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, BitMart, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.