Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.24.

LITE stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

