Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.82.

NYSE:LPX opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.43. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 132,782 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

