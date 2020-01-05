Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.86 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

