Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $242.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $298,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,664. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $215.66 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

