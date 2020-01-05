L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.