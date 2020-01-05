Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KTB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,228,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

