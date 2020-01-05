Kleros Price Tops $0.0070 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market cap of $1.70 million and $3,655.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.