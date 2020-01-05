KARMA Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68. KARMA has a market cap of $504,818.00 and $744.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002218 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

