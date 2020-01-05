Kalkulus (KLKS) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Kalkulus coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Kalkulus has a total market capitalization of $60,155.00 and approximately $13,893.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kalkulus has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00476093 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003327 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Kalkulus

Kalkulus (KLKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Kalkulus’ total supply is 17,781,789 coins and its circulating supply is 17,106,709 coins. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team. Kalkulus’ official website is kalkulus.trade. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kalkulus’ official message board is medium.com/@kalkulus_team.

Kalkulus Coin Trading

Kalkulus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalkulus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalkulus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalkulus using one of the exchanges listed above.

