Joule (JUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,182.00

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Joule has a market cap of $38.28 million and approximately $29,182.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joule has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com

Joule can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

