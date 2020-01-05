Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $5,230.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.05925455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025612 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.