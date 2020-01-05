Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 207,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,991. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

