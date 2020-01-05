Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of JEF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,991. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.
