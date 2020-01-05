Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

A number of analysts have commented on ITRI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Itron by 987.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Itron by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,468,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,399. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

