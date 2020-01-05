Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. ValuEngine downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.21.

NTLA opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $712.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

