Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 611,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $55,852.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,538.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,398 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,108 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INST. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Instructure during the first quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Instructure by 60.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter worth $58,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Instructure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

