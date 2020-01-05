Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £2,750.44 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05).
Toby Strauss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Toby Strauss acquired 979 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77).
Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.03) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.73.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
