Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £2,750.44 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05).

Toby Strauss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Toby Strauss acquired 979 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.03) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.73.

A number of research firms have commented on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 269 ($3.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287.70 ($3.78).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

