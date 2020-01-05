Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

Get Innophos alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPHS. ValuEngine downgraded Innophos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innophos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ IPHS opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Innophos by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Innophos by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innophos by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Innophos by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innophos by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.