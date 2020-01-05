Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Receives GBX 567.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 567.20 ($7.46).

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Inmarsat alerts:

ISAT stock remained flat at $GBX 544.40 ($7.16) during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 546.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 562.32. Inmarsat has a 52 week low of GBX 355 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 617.20 ($8.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.