Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 6,992,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,804. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 499,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

