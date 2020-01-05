Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ITW stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 1,400,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,190. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $124.72 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $4,051,414.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after buying an additional 1,219,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after buying an additional 659,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

