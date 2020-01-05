IG Gold Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $4,249.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.01492424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123212 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039552 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.