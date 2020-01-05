iEthereum Price Reaches $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. iEthereum has a total market cap of $523,050.00 and $48.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iEthereum has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One iEthereum token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.01479810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iEthereum Token Profile

iEthereum’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

iEthereum Token Trading

iEthereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.