Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hurco Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

