Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 794,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.80. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

