Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HMHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $767.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

