Horizen (ZEN) Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.04 or 0.00107545 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, COSS and Cryptopia. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $65.36 million and $1.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00404686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00072874 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001479 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,129,613 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

