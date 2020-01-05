Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) & Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAOQ) Financial Analysis

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Homology Medicines has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achaogen has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Homology Medicines and Achaogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $3.68 million 223.62 -$57.22 million ($2.00) -9.35 Achaogen $8.73 million 0.09 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

Homology Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achaogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Achaogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Achaogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Homology Medicines and Achaogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 2 4 0 2.67 Achaogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Homology Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.57%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Achaogen.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Achaogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -4,740.81% -43.33% -34.35% Achaogen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Homology Medicines beats Achaogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle, and eye in gene editing and gene therapy modalities. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California. On April 15, 2019, Achaogen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

