Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $685.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.40 million and the lowest is $682.80 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $683.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 317,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.