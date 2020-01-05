Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEXO. Cormark downgraded shares of Hexo from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.39.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. Hexo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.64. The company has a market cap of $527.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at C$207,181.24.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

