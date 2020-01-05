HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $59,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 69.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEXO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.