Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $81.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

HXL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 714,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

