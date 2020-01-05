HeroNode Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Token Store and LBank. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $54,876.00 and approximately $2,274.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, IDEX, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

