Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.73 Million

Analysts predict that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post $508.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $519.00 million. Heico posted sales of $466.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.48. 479,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,592. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

