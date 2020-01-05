Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

