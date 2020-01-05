HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.23.

HHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.35. 74,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

